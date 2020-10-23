1,721 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Friday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,721 new COVID-19 cases today. 2 of the deaths were people in congregate care settings.
Three of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area. One from Mahnomen County, a person in their late 80s. One death was a person in Mille Lacs County, between the ages of 70-74. One death was a person in Wadena County who was between the ages 60-64.
The 1,721 new cases came from a total of 26,243 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 250 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 31
- Cass – 16
- Clearwater – 13
- Crow Wing – 31
- Hubbard – 19
- Itasca – 11
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 32
- Polk – 39
- Roseau – 13
- Todd – 17
- Wadena – 7
