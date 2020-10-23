1,721 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,721 new COVID-19 cases today. 2 of the deaths were people in congregate care settings.

Three of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area. One from Mahnomen County, a person in their late 80s. One death was a person in Mille Lacs County, between the ages of 70-74. One death was a person in Wadena County who was between the ages 60-64.

The 1,721 new cases came from a total of 26,243 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 250 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 31

Cass – 16

Clearwater – 13

Crow Wing – 31

Hubbard – 19

Itasca – 11

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 11

Morrison – 32

Polk – 39

Roseau – 13

Todd – 17

Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today