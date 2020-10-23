Lakeland PBS

1,721 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Friday

Betsy Melin — Oct. 23 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,721 new COVID-19 cases today. 2 of the deaths were people in congregate care settings.

Three of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area. One from Mahnomen County, a person in their late 80s.  One death was a person in Mille Lacs County, between the ages of 70-74. One death was a person in Wadena County who was between the ages 60-64.

The 1,721 new cases came from a total of 26,243 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 250 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 31
  • Cass – 16
  • Clearwater – 13
  • Crow Wing – 31
  • Hubbard – 19
  • Itasca – 11
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 11
  • Morrison – 32
  • Polk – 39
  • Roseau – 13
  • Todd – 17
  • Wadena – 7

