1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,714 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 90 and 94, a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90 and 94, and a Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.
The new cases came from 32,196 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 71 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 11
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 11
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 8
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 10
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
