1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota on Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 22 2020

Minnesota reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,714 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 90 and 94, a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90 and 94, and a Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.

The new cases came from 32,196 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 71 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 11
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 7
  • Hubbard – 4
  • Itasca – 11
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 8
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 10
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 3

