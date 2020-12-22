1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota on Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota reported 24 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,714 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 90 and 94, a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 90 and 94, and a Mahnomen County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.

The new cases came from 32,196 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 71 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 11

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 7

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 11

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 8

Mille Lacs – 5

Morrison – 3

Polk – 10

Todd – 3

Wadena – 3

