1,708 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Friday in MN
The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,708 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 30,618 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 138 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 22
- Cass – 20
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 4
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 10
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 11
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 4
