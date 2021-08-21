Lakeland PBS

1,708 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 20 2021

The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,708 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 30,618 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 138 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 22
  • Cass – 20
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 34
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 4
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 10
  • Morrison – 7
  • Polk – 9
  • Roseau – 11
  • Todd – 6
  • Wadena – 4

