17-Year-Old In Serious Condition After Suffering A Gunshot Wound in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 10 2021

A 17-year-old is in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds in Bemidji Tuesday evening.

According to a release, on March 9, at about 9:30 p.m., Bemidji Police Officers responded to a report of several gunshots at 2830 Ridgeway Ave NW. Officers secured the area around the building, checked both floors and found nothing. Minutes later, officers were notified by Sanford Bemidji Medical Center of a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound who had been brought to their facility by a private party.

Officers spoke with the victim but he was not able to provide a description of the suspect. Shortly after speaking with investigators, the victim was flown to a Fargo trauma center where he remains in serious condition.

After initial investigation, it does not appear that there is any danger to the public. Bemidji Police Detectives continue to work with witnesses and property owners to identify any suspects in this case, anyone with additional information should contact Bemidji Police Detectives at (218)333-9111.

