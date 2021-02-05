Lakeland PBS

17 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,410 New Cases Reported Thursday

Lakeland News — Feb. 5 2021

The state on Thursday reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,410 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 75-79
  • An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80-84
  • A Polk County resident between the ages of 85-89

The new cases came from 50,330 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.8%. The rolling seven-day average for case positivity has dropped to 4.3% now, the lowest it’s been since early July.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 75 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 12
  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 11
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 6
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 8
  • Morrison – 4
  • Polk – 8
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 1

