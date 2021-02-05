17 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,410 New Cases Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state on Thursday reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,410 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 75-79

An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80-84

A Polk County resident between the ages of 85-89

The new cases came from 50,330 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.8%. The rolling seven-day average for case positivity has dropped to 4.3% now, the lowest it’s been since early July.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 75 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 12

Beltrami – 5

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 6

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 8

Morrison – 4

Polk – 8

Todd – 3

Wadena – 1

