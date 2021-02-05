17 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,410 New Cases Reported Thursday
The state on Thursday reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,410 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Hubbard County resident between the ages of 75-79
- An Itasca County resident between the ages of 80-84
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 85-89
The new cases came from 50,330 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.8%. The rolling seven-day average for case positivity has dropped to 4.3% now, the lowest it’s been since early July.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 75 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 12
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 11
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 6
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 8
- Morrison – 4
- Polk – 8
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.