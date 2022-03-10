17 New COVID-19 Deaths, 604 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state of Minnesota today reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 604 new coronavirus cases.

There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Itasca County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Polk County between the ages of 80 and 84

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 3.9%, down from 5.4% the week before. Case growth is at 12.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 17.1 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 342 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 148 from a week ago. 47 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 21 from a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 56 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 13

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 7

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 4

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Morrison – 5

Mille Lacs – 7

Polk – 2

Roseau – 1

Todd – 5

Wadena – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today