17 New COVID-19 Deaths, 604 New Cases Reported Thursday in MN
The state of Minnesota today reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 604 new coronavirus cases.
There were three deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Itasca County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Morrison County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Polk County between the ages of 80 and 84
The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is at 3.9%, down from 5.4% the week before. Case growth is at 12.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 17.1 cases per 100,000 the week before.
There are currently 342 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 148 from a week ago. 47 ICU beds are in use, a decrease of 21 from a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 56 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 13
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 4
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Morrison – 5
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.