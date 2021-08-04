Lakeland PBS

1,667 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2021

The state today reported 1,667 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths. These figures are for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as the state no longer reports data on the weekends.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Polk county resident between the ages of 90 and 94.

The new cases came from 36,700 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 69 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 12
  • Cass – 4
  • Crow Wing – 9
  • Itasca – 15
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 13
  • Polk – 3
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 4

By — Lakeland News

