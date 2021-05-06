Lakeland PBS

1,661 New COVID-19 Cases Reporter Thursday

Destiny Wiggins — May. 6 2021

The state reported 1,661 new COVID-19 cases today along with 13 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Polk County resident between the ages of 95-99
  • A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 80-84

The cases came from 38,262 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 121 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 5
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 15
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 31
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 11
  • Morrison – 8
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 10
  • Todd – 11
  • Wadena – 11

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

