1,661 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday
The state reported 1,661 new COVID-19 cases today along with 13 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Polk County resident between the ages of 95-99
- A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 80-84
The cases came from 38,262 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 121 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 5
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 31
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 8
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 10
- Todd – 11
- Wadena – 11
