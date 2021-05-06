1,661 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,661 new COVID-19 cases today along with 13 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Polk County resident between the ages of 95-99

A Koochiching County resident between the ages of 80-84

The cases came from 38,262 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 121 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 5

Cass – 5

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 15

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 31

Koochiching – 3

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 11

Morrison – 8

Polk – 2

Roseau – 10

Todd – 11

Wadena – 11

