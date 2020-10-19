Lakeland PBS

1,632 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Nathan Green — Oct. 19 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases today, along with five new COVID-19 related deaths.

Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One death was a person in Aitkin County who was between the ages of 85-89. The second death was from a resident in Mille Lacs County also between the ages of 85-89.

The 1,632 new cases came from a total of 22,171 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.4%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 5.8%, up from 4.9% a week prior.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 140 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 14
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 11
  • Hubbard – 9
  • Itasca – 6
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 31
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 4
  • Todd – 30
  • Wadena – 9

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

