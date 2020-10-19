1,632 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases today, along with five new COVID-19 related deaths.

Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One death was a person in Aitkin County who was between the ages of 85-89. The second death was from a resident in Mille Lacs County also between the ages of 85-89.

The 1,632 new cases came from a total of 22,171 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.4%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 5.8%, up from 4.9% a week prior.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 140 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 14

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 9

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 2

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 3

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 31

Polk – 3

Roseau – 4

Todd – 30

Wadena – 9

