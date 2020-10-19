1,632 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN
Minnesota health officials reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases today, along with five new COVID-19 related deaths.
Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One death was a person in Aitkin County who was between the ages of 85-89. The second death was from a resident in Mille Lacs County also between the ages of 85-89.
The 1,632 new cases came from a total of 22,171 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.4%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 5.8%, up from 4.9% a week prior.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 140 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 14
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 11
- Hubbard – 9
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 31
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 30
- Wadena – 9
