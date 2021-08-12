1,632 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,632 new coronavirus cases. It’s the first time since late in May that the state has seen 10 deaths in one day from COVID-19.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 22,551 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.2%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now risen to the state caution threshold of 5.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 69 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 7

Cass – 5

Crow Wing – 15

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 17

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mille Lacs – 4

Morrison – 1

Polk – 6

Roseau – 4

Todd – 2

Wadena – 1

