1,632 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN
The state today reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,632 new coronavirus cases. It’s the first time since late in May that the state has seen 10 deaths in one day from COVID-19.
The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 70 and 74.
The new cases came from 22,551 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.2%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity has now risen to the state caution threshold of 5.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 69 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 7
- Cass – 5
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 17
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mille Lacs – 4
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 4
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.