16,204 COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Jan. 4 2022

The state today reported 36 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 16,204 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data collected Friday, December 30 through Monday, January 3.

There were five deaths in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Itasca County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Koochiching County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Morrison County between the ages of 70 and 74
  • One person from Polk County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity, which was under 10% for much of December, has now risen to 12.0%.

There are currently 1,370 people hospitalized for COVID-19 with 293 of those in ICU beds. This is up from yesterday, when there were 1,328 hospitalizations and 283 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 251 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 80
  • Cass – 14
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 15
  • Hubbard – 14
  • Itasca – 18
  • Koochiching – 12
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 27
  • Morrison – 27
  • Polk – 12
  • Rosea – 5
  • Todd – 14
  • Wadena – 1

