Lakeland PBS

16-Year-Old Seriously Injured in SUV-Tractor Collision Near Bagley

Lakeland News — May. 29 2023

A 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bagley today.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that just before 11 a.m. on May 29th, an SUV driven by 59-year-old Christina Gubrud of Fosston and a farm tractor driven by 63-year-old David Kortan of Bagley were heading east on Highway 2 when both vehicles collided in Copley Township.

Kortan was not injured in the crash. Christina Gubrud sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while her passenger, 16-year-old Justin Gubrud of Fosston, had life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if anyone was wearing their seat belts. No alcohol was involved in the crash.

Christina Gubrud was sent to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, while EMS airlifted Justin Gubrud to Sanford Health in Fargo.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Woman Injured After Being Attacked by Bear Near Nisswa

Fosston Community Works to Preserve Historic Rock Wall

Bicyclist Escapes Without Serious Injury in Collision with SUV in Bemidji

Motorcyclist Injured After Crashing Into Deer Near Pierz

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.