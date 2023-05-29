16-Year-Old Seriously Injured in SUV-Tractor Collision Near Bagley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 16-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bagley today.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that just before 11 a.m. on May 29th, an SUV driven by 59-year-old Christina Gubrud of Fosston and a farm tractor driven by 63-year-old David Kortan of Bagley were heading east on Highway 2 when both vehicles collided in Copley Township.

Kortan was not injured in the crash. Christina Gubrud sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while her passenger, 16-year-old Justin Gubrud of Fosston, had life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if anyone was wearing their seat belts. No alcohol was involved in the crash.

Christina Gubrud was sent to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, while EMS airlifted Justin Gubrud to Sanford Health in Fargo.

