16-Year-Old Girl Dies In Pine River Car Accident

A 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash last night in rural Pine River.

According a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, September 10th at about 8:00 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a one-vehicle crash on 26th Ave South West in Pine River Township.

When deputies and first responders arrived on the scene, they discovered that a 1995 Cadillac DeVille was southbound on 26th Ave. SW when it left the roadway, flipping and rolling several times. A teenage girl, age 16, was ejected from the vehicle. Lifesaving efforts were immediately started, but the girl was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation shows that a teenage boy, 16, from Backus was the driver of the vehicle and was treated on scene for unknown injuries. He was then transported to a hospital in Brainerd. Three other 16-year-old passengers, two teenage boys and a teenage girl, were treated on scene for minor injuries. The investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash and that alcohol does not appear to be involved.

Due to the victims being juveniles, names will not be released.

