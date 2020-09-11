Lakeland PBS

16-Year-Old Girl Dies In Fatal Car Accident

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 11 2020

A 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash last night in rural Pine River, MN.

According to the release,  on Thursday, September 10th at about 8:00 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s officers received a report of a one-vehicle crash on 26th Ave South West in Pine River Township.

When deputies arrived on the scene they discovered that a 1995 Cadillac Deville was southbound on 26th Ave SW when it left the roadway, flipping and rolling several times.

A teenage girl, age 16, was ejected from the vehicle.

Lifesaving efforts were immediately started but the girl was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation shows that a teenage boy, age 16 of Backus MN, was the driver of the vehicle and was treated on scene for unknown injuries. He was then transported to a hospital in Brainerd.

Three other passengers, two teenage boys, 16 and one 16-year-old teenage girl, were treated on scene for minor injuries. The investigation indicates that speed was a factor in the crash and that alcohol does not appear to be involved.

Due to the victims being juveniles, names will not be released.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

100 Most Traveled Days on Minnesota Roads Prove Deadly

Fundraiser to Save Historic Brainerd Water Tower Set for Late September

UPDATE: Bagley Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder After Stabbing Woman with a Knife

Crow Wing County Helping Businesses with Electronics Disposal

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.