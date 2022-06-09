16-Year-Old Bicyclist Injured After Colliding with Vehicle in Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 16-year-old bicyclist from Hanover was involved in an accident Tuesday in Little Falls.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened at the intersection of 1st Ave. NE and 1st St. NE. The bicyclist collided with a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan when she was attempting to cross westbound on 1st Ave. According to the report, she entered the intersection when traffic signs said not to cross.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time. She was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Jennifer Doroff of Little Falls, was not injured.

