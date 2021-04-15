Lakeland PBS

16 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,715 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Lakeland News — Apr. 14 2021

The state today reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,715 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • An Itasca County resident between the ages of 85-89
  • A Lake of the Woods County resident between the ages of 65-69
  • A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75-79

The new cases came from 24,033 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 93 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 6
  • Crow Wing – 26
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 8
  • Koochiching – 3
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 13
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Essentia Health Discusses and Debunks Myths About COVID-19 Vaccines

Kim potter mugshot

Updated: Former Brooklyn Center Officer Charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter

Minnesota Recognizing Severe Weather Awareness Week for 2021

Minnesota COVID-19 Outbreak Linked to Youth Wrestling Tournament

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.