16 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,715 New Cases Reported Wednesday
The state today reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,715 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- An Itasca County resident between the ages of 85-89
- A Lake of the Woods County resident between the ages of 65-69
- A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75-79
The new cases came from 24,033 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 93 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 6
- Crow Wing – 26
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 8
- Koochiching – 3
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 13
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 7
