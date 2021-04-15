16 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,715 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,715 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

An Itasca County resident between the ages of 85-89

A Lake of the Woods County resident between the ages of 65-69

A Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 75-79

The new cases came from 24,033 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 93 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 6

Cass – 6

Crow Wing – 26

Hubbard – 3

Itasca – 8

Koochiching – 3

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 13

Polk – 2

Roseau – 1

Todd – 5

Wadena – 7

