Lakeland PBS

15th Annual Minnesota Fishing Challenge on Gull Lake Planned for June 3rd

Lakeland News — Apr. 28 2023

Cragun’s Resort is set to host the 15th annual Minnesota Fishing Challenge on Gull Lake on Saturday, June 3rd.

The tournament benefits Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, a faith-based, long-term drug and alcohol program to help adults and teens with addiction. Anglers compete in teams of two to catch the biggest fish in each category.

There are divisions for walleye, pike, bass, and panfish, as well as a grab bag division where contestants must catch one of each fish and add their weight together. Prizes for the winners are donated by sponsors, so all proceeds from entry fees and funds raised go directly to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.

“This tournament is friendly competition with the emphasis on ‘friendly,’ because we’ve got people like Al Lindner and Steve Pennaz and celebrity anglers, professional anglers fishing. We’ve also got people fishing with their six-year-old kids,” said tournament director Bernie Barringer. “Last year we set a record again – a fourth year in a row, we set a record, we raised a half a million dollars, and we’re trying to get to that point again this year.”

The Minnesota Fishing Challenge has raised over $4 million over the tournament’s 15-year span. More information on the event and how to register can be found on the Adult & Teen Challenge website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

St. Paul Non-Profit Brings Overdose Response Training to Bemidji Area

Brandon Mustful Stepping Down as Great River Rescue Director After Almost 11 Years

Beltrami County History Center Hosts Annual “Trains at the Depot” Fundraiser

Brainerd Walleye Alliance Holds Annual Banquet Fundraiser to Support Fishing for All

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.