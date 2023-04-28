15th Annual Minnesota Fishing Challenge on Gull Lake Planned for June 3rd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cragun’s Resort is set to host the 15th annual Minnesota Fishing Challenge on Gull Lake on Saturday, June 3rd.

The tournament benefits Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, a faith-based, long-term drug and alcohol program to help adults and teens with addiction. Anglers compete in teams of two to catch the biggest fish in each category.

There are divisions for walleye, pike, bass, and panfish, as well as a grab bag division where contestants must catch one of each fish and add their weight together. Prizes for the winners are donated by sponsors, so all proceeds from entry fees and funds raised go directly to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.

“This tournament is friendly competition with the emphasis on ‘friendly,’ because we’ve got people like Al Lindner and Steve Pennaz and celebrity anglers, professional anglers fishing. We’ve also got people fishing with their six-year-old kids,” said tournament director Bernie Barringer. “Last year we set a record again – a fourth year in a row, we set a record, we raised a half a million dollars, and we’re trying to get to that point again this year.”

The Minnesota Fishing Challenge has raised over $4 million over the tournament’s 15-year span. More information on the event and how to register can be found on the Adult & Teen Challenge website.

