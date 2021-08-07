Lakeland PBS

15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Starts in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Aug. 6 2021

Today on the shores of Lake Bemidji, people gathered to watch the opening ceremonies and first races of the 15th Annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival. Teams came from all around the state, but many are from the Bemidji community itself and were excited to represent themselves in the races.

It wasn’t until recently that organizers knew that they would be able to host the event this year.

Races will continue at Lake Bemidji all day tomorrow.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

