1,574 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota Thursday

Betsy Melin — Oct. 22 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,574 new COVID-19 cases today. 13 of the deaths were people in congregate care settings.

Three of the deaths came from the Lakeland viewing area. Two people in Mille Lacs County one was between the ages of 85-89, and another between 90 and 94. Also, one person in Wadena County who was between 95 and 99 years old.

The 1,574 new cases came from a total of 25,016 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.2%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 173 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 26
  • Cass – 16
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 28
  • Hubbard – 11
  • Itasca – 8
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 13
  • Polk – 29
  • Roseau – 5
  • Todd – 10
  • Wadena – 7

