15 Years in the Making: Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball at State for First Time Since 2007

Chaz MootzMar. 21 2022

The Pequot Lakes boys basketball team is back in the Class AA state tournament for the first time since 2007.

The Patriots took home the Section 7AA championship last week with a 58-50 win over Esko. Previously in the regular season, Pequot Lakes lost to Esko by 13 points and was down by nine points with six minutes remaining in the 7AA title game, but a 22-5 run in the second half propelled the Patriots to state for the first time in 15 years.

In mid-January, Pequot Lakes made a change from their traditional fast-paced offense to a more slowed and spaced-out attack. The patience on offense fit better with the Patriots’ personnel and has only improved throughout the season.

Now, the Patriots get ready for a Class AA state quarterfinal match-up with Annandale, who have made it to the state tournament in seven of the past 10 seasons. Tip-off between the Patriots and Cardinals will be on Tuesday, March 22nd at 8:00 PM at the Target Center.

By — Chaz Mootz

