15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,921 New Cases Reported Thursday
The state today reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,921 new coronavirus cases.
Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:
- a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 70 and 74
- a Crow Wing County Resident between 50 and 54
The new cases came from 49,418 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 110 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 10
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 24
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 20
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen- 1
- Mille Lacs – 9
- Morrison – 9
- Polk – 6
- Roseau – 7
- Todd – 7
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.