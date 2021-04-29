15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,921 New Cases Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,921 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area:

a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 70 and 74

a Crow Wing County Resident between 50 and 54

The new cases came from 49,418 tests for a case positivity rate of 3.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 110 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 2

Cass – 10

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 24

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 20

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen- 1

Mille Lacs – 9

Morrison – 9

Polk – 6

Roseau – 7

Todd – 7

Wadena – 1

