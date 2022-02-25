Lakeland PBS

15 New COVID-19 Deaths, 961 New Cases Reported Friday in MN

Lakeland News — Feb. 25 2022

The state today reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 961 new coronavirus cases, the first time since last August that under 1,000 new cases were reported in one day.

There was one death in the Lakeland viewing area, a person from Roseau County between the ages of 70 and 74.

The seven-day rolling average for case positivity continues to decline and is now at 7.0%, down from 9.5% the week before and the lowest it’s been since last September. Case growth is at 25.3 new cases per 100,000 people, down from 42.9 cases per 100,000 the week before.

There are currently 594 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Minnesota, a decrease of 208 from a week ago. 90 ICU beds are in use, 36 fewer than a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 61 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 14
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 1
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 7
  • Koochiching – 4
  • Lake of the Woods – 8
  • Mille Lacs – 3
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 6

