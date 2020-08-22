Lakeland PBS

15 Minnesotans Contract COVID-19 After Being Exposed at Sturgis Rally

Lakeland News — Aug. 21 2020

15 Minnesota residents have contracted the novel coronavirus after being exposed during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota that ended on Sunday – and Minnesota health officials are warning that they expect the number to grow.

One patient was hospitalized as of Friday. The first Sturgis-linked case was reported Thursday, while 14 others were added Friday.

The Minnesota announcement follows a warning Thursday from South Dakota officials that a number of people who attended the rally had come down with the virus, including some from out of state.

