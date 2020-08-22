15 Minnesotans Contract COVID-19 After Being Exposed at Sturgis Rally

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

15 Minnesota residents have contracted the novel coronavirus after being exposed during the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota that ended on Sunday – and Minnesota health officials are warning that they expect the number to grow.

One patient was hospitalized as of Friday. The first Sturgis-linked case was reported Thursday, while 14 others were added Friday.

The Minnesota announcement follows a warning Thursday from South Dakota officials that a number of people who attended the rally had come down with the virus, including some from out of state.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today