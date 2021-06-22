$15 Million Approved for Construction of New Mill in Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Gov. Tim Walz says one of the first hurdles has been crossed for bringing some new jobs to Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Walz said Monday that the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board has approved $15 million in funding for construction of a Huber Engineered Woods mill in Itasca County. The mill in Cohasset was expected to bring about 150 jobs to the region that have a median hourly wage of $31/hr. plus benefits.

The company still needs to acquire the property, which is currently owned by Minnesota Power. It also needs approval of certain legislative initiatives and funding from addition state entities.

