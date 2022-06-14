14th Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Fundraiser in Brainerd This August

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault, and gender violence will be returning to Brainerd this August.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an opportunity for men to step into women’s shoes to help raise awareness about the serious causes, effects, and remediations of sexualized violence against all genders. As many will realize, it’s not easy walking in some women’s shoes, let alone high heels. But the event gets the community talking about sexualized violence, something that can be difficult to talk about.

The main goal is to help men better understand and appreciate women’s experiences and change their perspectives, as well as to help improve gender relationships and decrease the potential for violence.

This event consists of individuals and teams of men willing and able to be courageous partners with women in making the world a safer place. Participants will raise donations and walk one mile in high heel shoes at a time.

Everyone is invited to the Brainerd Lakes Area’s 14th annual walk on August 27th from 10AM to 2PM at Mills Ford in Baxter. All proceeds from this event benefits Sexual Assault Services Inc. (SAS), located in Brainerd. SAS serves Crow Wing County and surrounding areas with the following:

Crisis intervention

Advocacy during medical and legal procedures

Assistance in filing harassment and protection orders

Information and referral to external services

Support groups

Professional training on the nature and scope of sexual violence, and community prevention education

If you cannot attend the walk, you may choose to become a sponsor by donating an item for their silent auction or by sending a financial donation made payable to:

Sexual Assault Services

Attn: WAM

600 NW 5th Street Suite B.

Brainerd, MN 56401

You can register by visiting Sexual Assault Services’ website or by mailing a paper application to the above address. For additional information or to arrange a donation, please email breonna@sasmn.org.

