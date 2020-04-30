14th Annual Moondance Jammin Country Fest Cancelled This Year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Due to COVID-19, the 14th Annual Moondance Jammin Country Fest will be postponed till next year June 24-26, 2021.

The festival was originally set to take place in less than two months but this decision was made to keep the community safe.

“It saddens me to have to make this decision, but at the same time I feel good knowing it is the right thing to do,” says Moondance Events owner Kathy Bieloh. “There are just too many hurdles that we would have to clear and too many unknowns to deal with in such a short time. I really hope all of our country jammers understand.”

According to their website, all ticket camping and chair tag orders that were placed for the 14th Annual Moondance Jammin Country Fest will be valid at Moondance Jammin Country Fest in 2021.

As of right now, they are still planning to host the rock festival, Moondance Jam 29, which is scheduled for July 16-18, 2020. Those who would want to use their 14th Annual Moondance Jammin Country Fest tickets and camping to attend Moondance Jam 29 may do so instead if they choose.

Moondance Jammin Country Fest will be working with all of the current lineup’s management to try to bring back the same lineup for 2021, but cannot guarantee that the lineup will be the same. Because of the artist’s pre-existing schedules or other events, it is possible that there may be some changes.

