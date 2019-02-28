Lakeland PBS
Man makes first appearance in Itasca County District Court

Malaak Khattab
Feb. 28 2019
Roy Miller of Hill City, Minnesota made his first court appearance today at Itasca Country District  Court. The 44 year old was charged on February 10, 2019  on five counts of attempted second degree murder, five counts of first degree assault on a Peace officer with deadly force, and two counts of domestic assault.

The court ordered a mental health evaluations to determine Miller’s competency. The next court date will be set once the evaluations have been completed.

 

 

Malaak Khattab
