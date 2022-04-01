14-Year-Old Seriously Injured in ATV Crash in Kelliher
A 14-year-old juvenile suffered serious injuries in an ATV crash in Kelliher earlier this week.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, March 27th, the ATV was traveling northbound in the west ditch alongside Highway 72, approximately 1/3 mile south of Waldo Road. The four-wheeler flipped when it went through an area washed out by snow.
The juvenile, who was wearing a helmet, was flown by North Aircare to Hennepin Medical Center for treatment.
