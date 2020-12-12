Lakeland PBS

14-Year-Old Dead After Apparent Attack By Family Dog in Otter Tail County

Lakeland News — Dec. 11 2020

Sheriff’s officials say a 14-year-old boy found dead in Otter Tail County apparently was attacked by the family dog.

Deputies responded to a home near Battle Lake Thursday afternoon and found the boy dead in the yard. Officials say the dog, a German Shepherd, was extremely aggressive when deputies arrived on the scene and was put down at the request of the family and for public safety.

The Otter Tail County Coroner’s Office is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation. The boy’s identity has not been released.

