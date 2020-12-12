14-Year-Old Dead After Apparent Attack By Family Dog in Otter Tail County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sheriff’s officials say a 14-year-old boy found dead in Otter Tail County apparently was attacked by the family dog.

Deputies responded to a home near Battle Lake Thursday afternoon and found the boy dead in the yard. Officials say the dog, a German Shepherd, was extremely aggressive when deputies arrived on the scene and was put down at the request of the family and for public safety.

The Otter Tail County Coroner’s Office is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation. The boy’s identity has not been released.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today