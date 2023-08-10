14-Year-Old Boys Drowns at Resort West of Crosslake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 14-year-old juvenile drowned at a resort west of Crosslake yesterday evening.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports on August 9 at 8:14 p.m., officers responded to reports of a missing 14-year-old boy at Pine Terrace Resort. Witnesses informed law enforcement the boy had been paddle boarding on Star Lake when he fell off the paddle board and did not surface. Some people at the resort then pulled the boy out of the water. Life-saving measures were administered but ultimately unsuccessful. Officials pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Law enforcement reports the boy and his family were staying at the resort and are from out of state. The boy’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Crosslake Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Ideal Fire/First Responders, Crosslake Fire, and North Ambulance/Air Care assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today