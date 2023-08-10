Lakeland PBS

14-Year-Old Boys Drowns at Resort West of Crosslake

Mary BalstadAug. 10 2023

A 14-year-old juvenile drowned at a resort west of Crosslake yesterday evening.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office reports on August 9 at 8:14 p.m., officers responded to reports of a missing 14-year-old boy at Pine Terrace Resort. Witnesses informed law enforcement the boy had been paddle boarding on Star Lake when he fell off the paddle board and did not surface. Some people at the resort then pulled the boy out of the water. Life-saving measures were administered but ultimately unsuccessful. Officials pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Law enforcement reports the boy and his family were staying at the resort and are from out of state. The boy’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The Crosslake Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Ideal Fire/First Responders, Crosslake Fire, and North Ambulance/Air Care assisted on the scene.

By — Mary Balstad

