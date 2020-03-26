The first day to file for candidacy was on Friday, March 6th, and the last day was Saturday, March 21st, at 4:00 p.m. The deadline to withdraw from candidacy is Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A candidate must win a majority of votes to be elected. If no candidate achieves the required majority, a run-off election between the candidates with the two highest vote totals will be conducted. Preliminary election results are available and certified results were posted on Thursday, March 21st throughout the reservation.

Filing for Red Lake Representative were Incumbent Robert “Bob” Smith, David F. Desjarlait and Donovan M. May.

Filing for Redby Representative were Incumbent Allen D. Pemberton, Sheldon “Skin” Brown, Herman D. Donnell, Kevin L. Jones, Gary R. Auginash, Sr., Michael J. Cobenais and Rodney D. Prentice, Jr.

Filing for Ponemah Representative was Incumbent Glenda J. Martin.

Those filing for Little Rock District Representative were: Incumbent Michelle Barrett-Cobenais, Sherilyn (Tweety) Neadeau-Benais and Chris G. Jourdain.

Notice of Red Lake Election Time Line.