14 Red Lake Band Of Chippewa Members File For Four Representative Seats

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 26 2020

14 Red Lake Band of Chippewa members filed for four seats that are up for election, and each seat has a four year terms of office.

The election will be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations as set forth in the Constitution of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and Chapter 1800 of the Tribal Code.

Those up for election include Ponemah District Representative Glenda Martin, Redby District Representative Allen Pemberton, Red Lake District Representative Robert “Bob” Smith, and Little Rock District Representative Michelle Barrett.

Any enrolled member of the Red Lake Band must be 18 years old or older on Election Day to be entitled to vote in this election. The deadline to update your address and district is Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The Enrollment Office telephone number is 218-679-3341.

The first day to file for candidacy was on Friday, March 6th, and the last day was Saturday, March 21st, at 4:00 p.m. The deadline to withdraw from candidacy is Wednesday, April 15th, 2020.

A candidate must win a majority of votes to be elected. If no candidate achieves the required majority, a run-off election between the candidates with the two highest vote totals will be conducted. Preliminary election results are available and certified results were posted on Thursday, March 21st throughout the reservation.

Filing for Red Lake Representative were Incumbent Robert “Bob” Smith, David F. Desjarlait and Donovan M. May.

Filing for Redby Representative were Incumbent Allen D. Pemberton, Sheldon “Skin” Brown, Herman D. Donnell, Kevin L. Jones, Gary R. Auginash, Sr., Michael J. Cobenais and Rodney D. Prentice, Jr.

Filing for Ponemah Representative was Incumbent Glenda J. Martin.

Those filing for Little Rock District Representative were: Incumbent Michelle Barrett-Cobenais, Sherilyn (Tweety) Neadeau-Benais and Chris G. Jourdain.

Notice of Red Lake Election Time Line.

