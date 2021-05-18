14 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, Over 500 New Cases Reported Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 519 new COVID-19 cases today along with 14 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area, a Cass Lake resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 10,578 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 44 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Beltrami – 5

Cass – 5

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 3

Itasca – 12

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 5

Morrison – 2

Polk – 1

Todd – 2

Wadena -2

