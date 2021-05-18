Lakeland PBS

14 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, Over 500 New Cases Reported Monday

Betsy Melin — May. 18 2021

The state reported 519 new COVID-19 cases today along with 14 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area, a Cass Lake resident between the ages of 70 and 74.

The new cases came from 10,578 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 44 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 5
  • Cass – 5
  • Clearwater –  1
  • Crow Wing – 3
  • Itasca – 12
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 1
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena -2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Government Buildings Reopen to the Public

Zero COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported Monday, Fewer Than 600 New Cases

With MN Mask Mandate Dropped, Health Officials Urge Vaccinations

State Plans to Improve COVID-19 Vaccine Equity

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.