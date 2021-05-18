14 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, Over 500 New Cases Reported Monday
The state reported 519 new COVID-19 cases today along with 14 new deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area, a Cass Lake resident between the ages of 70 and 74.
The new cases came from 10,578 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 44 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 5
- Cass – 5
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 3
- Itasca – 12
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 1
- Todd – 2
- Wadena -2
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.