13th Annual Bridges Career Exploration Day Held At Central Lakes College

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over 2,400 students from schools throughout central Minnesota gathered last week at Central Lakes College in Brainerd to participate in the 13th Annual Bridges Career Exploration Day. The career day provides students with information and activities to 150 career choices.

The Bridges Career Exploration Day has been recognized nationally for effectively introducing students to careers within their region.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today