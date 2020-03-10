Lakeland PBS

13th Annual Bridges Career Exploration Day Held At Central Lakes College

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 10 2020

Over 2,400 students from schools throughout central Minnesota gathered last week at Central Lakes College in Brainerd to participate in the 13th Annual Bridges Career Exploration Day. The career day provides students with information and activities to 150 career choices.

The Bridges Career Exploration Day has been recognized nationally for effectively introducing students to careers within their region.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

CLC To Add Two New Transfer Pathway Degrees

Northwest Technical College Offers Career Day For Area High School Students

Law Enforcement Job Fair For High School and College Students Held in Brainerd

CLC To Host Law Enforcement Job Fair

Latest Stories

Shooting In Brainerd After Juveniles Paid For Marijuana With Counterfeit Money

Posted on Mar. 10 2020

Large Sinkhole in Hubbard County Forces Detours

Posted on Mar. 10 2020

In Business: "We Love Messes" Turns Cleaning and Organizing Into Thriving Business

Posted on Mar. 10 2020

Armed Man Fatally Shot By Deputy, Another Man Found Dead in Backus Home

Posted on Mar. 9 2020

Moose Population Remains Stable For The Ninth Year In A Row

Posted on Mar. 9 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.