13th Annual Bridges Career Exploration Day Held At Central Lakes College
Over 2,400 students from schools throughout central Minnesota gathered last week at Central Lakes College in Brainerd to participate in the 13th Annual Bridges Career Exploration Day. The career day provides students with information and activities to 150 career choices.
The Bridges Career Exploration Day has been recognized nationally for effectively introducing students to careers within their region.
