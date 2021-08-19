1,355 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Thursday in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,355 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

A person in Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69

A person in Crow Wing County between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 27,658 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.82%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 111 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 9

Beltrami – 24

Cass – 10

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 10

Hubbard – 5

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 7

Mille Lacs – 14

Morrison – 1

Polk – 14

Roseau – 2

Todd – 4

Wadena – 2

