1,355 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Thursday in Minnesota
The state today reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,355 new coronavirus cases.
Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
- A person in Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69
- A person in Crow Wing County between the ages of 75 and 79
The new cases came from 27,658 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.82%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 111 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 9
- Beltrami – 24
- Cass – 10
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 10
- Hubbard – 5
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 7
- Mille Lacs – 14
- Morrison – 1
- Polk – 14
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 2
