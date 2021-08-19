Lakeland PBS

1,355 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Thursday in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Aug. 19 2021

The state today reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,355 new coronavirus cases.

Two of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

  • A person in Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • A person in Crow Wing County between the ages of 75 and 79

The new cases came from 27,658 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.82%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 111 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 9
  • Beltrami – 24
  • Cass – 10
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 10
  • Hubbard – 5
  • Itasca – 6
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 7
  • Mille Lacs – 14
  • Morrison – 1
  • Polk – 14
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 2

