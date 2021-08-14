1,336 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Confirmed Friday in MN
The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,336 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Polk County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.
The new cases came from 27,738 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 84 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 17
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 4
- Crow Wing – 10
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 17
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 4
