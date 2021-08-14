1,336 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Confirmed Friday in MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported six new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,336 new coronavirus cases.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, a Polk County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.

The new cases came from 27,738 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 84 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 17

Cass – 8

Clearwater – 4

Crow Wing – 10

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 17

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 5

Polk – 3

Roseau – 3

Todd – 4

