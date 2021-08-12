Lakeland PBS

1,318 New COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2021

The state reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths today along with 1,318 new coronavirus cases. One of the new cases came from the Lakeland viewing area, a Beltrami County resident between the ages of 85 and 89.

Minnesota’s death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 7,723. Of those total deaths, 58.5% were long-term care residents.

The new cases came from 27,321 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported today is at 5.3%. The case positivity rate has been rising as the delta variant spreads, and state officials are hoping to keep the weekly average below 5%.

377 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 344 yesterday. 103 of those hospitalized are in ICU.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 70 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 3
  • Crow Wing – 19
  • Itasca – 8
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 8
  • Polk – 7
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 3

By — Lakeland News

