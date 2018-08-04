Classical MPR Brings Pop-up Concert To Bemidji

Minnesota Public Radio brought their pop-up classical music concert to the Bemidji waterfront today as part of their most-loved lakes concert series.

The concert arrived on a truck and featured classical piano music. The concert was free and was part of the Water Main, an effort from American Public Media to highlight the central and complex role that water plays in our lives.

“We have a new initiative at Minnesota Public Radio called the Water Main and so when people voted for their favorite lakes we said the winners will have a pop-up concert and so that’s what we’re doing here today is sharing a concert with the concert truck which is Susan and Nick who basically put a piano on a truck and they travel around and they make concerts for people and bring music directly to you,” said Classical MPR Program Director Julie Amacher.

The concert truck is headed to Two Harbors next for a concert tomorrow at Tettegouche state park.