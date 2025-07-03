13-Year-Old Naytahwaush Boy Dies After Being Struck by Firework

A 13-year-old boy from Naytahwaush has died after being struck by a firework on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, on July 4th at around 11:14 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of New Circle Drive in Naytahwaush and found the victim, who wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. CPR was performed until medics arrived, and lifesaving measures continued until the victim was pronounced dead just after midnight on July 5th.

Witnesses say the victim, identified as Michael Turner, was holding a large firework and had it pointed away from himself when it was lit. When the firework went off, it reportedly shot through the bottom of the tube and struck Turner in the chest. Another witness said the tube hit the victim. Turner then fell to the ground clutching his chest, and bystanders began chest compressions.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident remains under investigation pending an autopsy.