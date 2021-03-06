13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 813 New Cases Reported Friday
On Friday, Minnesota reported 813 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new COVID-19 related deaths. None of those deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 37,165 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.2%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is currently 3.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 4
- Itasca – 2
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 2
