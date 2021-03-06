Lakeland PBS

13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 813 New Cases Reported Friday

Lakeland News — Mar. 5 2021

On Friday, Minnesota reported 813 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new COVID-19 related deaths. None of those deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 37,165 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.2%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is currently 3.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Itasca – 2
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 2
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 6
  • Polk – 1
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 2

