13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 813 New Cases Reported Friday

On Friday, Minnesota reported 813 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new COVID-19 related deaths. None of those deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 37,165 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.2%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is currently 3.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 4

Itasca – 2

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 5

Morrison – 6

Polk – 1

Roseau – 2

Todd – 2

