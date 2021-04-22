13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,661 New Cases Reported Wednesday
The state today reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,611 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 24,501 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.6%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 96 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 8
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 20
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 14
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 10
- Roseau – 3
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 8
