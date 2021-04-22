Lakeland PBS

13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,661 New Cases Reported Wednesday

Lakeland News — Apr. 21 2021

The state today reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,611 new coronavirus cases. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 24,501 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.6%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 96 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 8
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 20
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 14
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 7
  • Polk – 10
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 6
  • Wadena – 8

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

