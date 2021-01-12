Lakeland PBS

13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,335 New Cases Reported Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Jan. 12 2021

Minnesota reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,335 new coronavirus cases today. None of the deaths included people from the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 29,315 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 8
  • Cass – 1
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 12
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 6
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 3
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 4
  • Wadena – 1

