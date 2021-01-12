13 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,335 New Cases Reported Tuesday
Minnesota reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,335 new coronavirus cases today. None of the deaths included people from the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 29,315 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 45 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 8
- Cass – 1
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 12
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 6
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 1
