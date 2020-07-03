13 Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in MN Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota health officials announced 13 new deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, the most since June 19th.

The number of cases also rose today from 426 on Wednesday to 500 Thursday. But due to increased testing, for today’s total, the case positivity rate stayed the same at 3.7%, which Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said yesterday is very good.

The 13 new deaths included eight people in long-term care. Hospitalizations rose by 14 people today to 274, but the number of people in ICU dropped by two to 123. The number of people in ICU has now declined by 50% over the past month from 248 on June 2nd to 123 today.

There were eight new cases reported in the Lakeland viewing area today:

Beltrami County – 1

Cass County – 2

Crow Wing County – 2

Morrison County – 2

Roseau County – 1

