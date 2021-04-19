1,292 New Coronavirus Cases Reported

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state today reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,292 new coronavirus cases. The deaths included one people from the Lakeland viewing area:

A Roseau resident between the ages 80 and 84.

The new cases came from 23,297 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 79 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 3

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 16

Hubbard – 2

Itasca – 19

Koochiching – 2

Mille Lacs – 15

Morrison – 2

Polk – 5

Roseau – 2

Todd – 3

Wadena – 4

