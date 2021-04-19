1,292 New Coronavirus Cases Reported
The state today reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,292 new coronavirus cases. The deaths included one people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Roseau resident between the ages 80 and 84.
The new cases came from 23,297 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 79 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 4
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 16
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 19
- Koochiching – 2
- Mille Lacs – 15
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 4
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.