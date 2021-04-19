Lakeland PBS

1,292 New Coronavirus Cases Reported

Chris BurnsApr. 19 2021

The state today reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 1,292 new coronavirus cases. The deaths included one people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Roseau resident between the ages 80 and 84.

The new cases came from 23,297 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 79 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 3
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 16
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 19
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 15
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 4

