12,445 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

The state today reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 12,445 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were eight deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 85 and 89

One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69

One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 85 and 89

Three people from Itasca County – one person between the ages of 65 and 69, one person between the ages of 75 and 79, and one person between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79

One person from Todd County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day average for case positivity has now risen to 11.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 596 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 33

Beltrami – 76

Cass – 43

Clearwater – 16

Crow Wing – 92

Hubbard – 35

Itasca – 75

Koochiching – 25

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 4

Mille Lacs – 66

Morrison – 53

Polk – 15

Roseau – 22

Todd – 22

Wadena – 14

