12,445 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN
The state today reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 12,445 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
There were eight deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:
- One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 85 and 89
- One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69
- One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 85 and 89
- Three people from Itasca County – one person between the ages of 65 and 69, one person between the ages of 75 and 79, and one person between the ages of 80 and 84
- One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79
- One person from Todd County between the ages of 60 and 64
The seven-day average for case positivity has now risen to 11.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 596 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 33
- Beltrami – 76
- Cass – 43
- Clearwater – 16
- Crow Wing – 92
- Hubbard – 35
- Itasca – 75
- Koochiching – 25
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 66
- Morrison – 53
- Polk – 15
- Roseau – 22
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 14
