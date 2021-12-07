Lakeland PBS

12,445 New COVID-19 Cases, 45 Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Lakeland News — Dec. 7 2021

The state today reported 45 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 12,445 new coronavirus cases. Today’s numbers come from data on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

There were eight deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • One person from Clearwater County between the ages of 65 and 69
  • One person from Crow Wing County between the ages of 85 and 89
  • Three people from Itasca County – one person between the ages of 65 and 69, one person between the ages of 75 and 79, and one person between the ages of 80 and 84
  • One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 75 and 79
  • One person from Todd County between the ages of 60 and 64

The seven-day average for case positivity has now risen to 11.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 596 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 33
  • Beltrami – 76
  • Cass – 43
  • Clearwater – 16
  • Crow Wing – 92
  • Hubbard – 35
  • Itasca – 75
  • Koochiching – 25
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 66
  • Morrison – 53
  • Polk – 15
  • Roseau – 22
  • Todd – 22
  • Wadena – 14

