122nd MN Golf Association Amateur Championship: Round 1 Results

Since 1901, the Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship has served as the pinnacle of non-professional golf in the state. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is comprised of 156 amateurs playing for the Totton Heffelfinder trophy and a full exemption in to the 2025 U.S. Amateur Championship at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

In its 122nd year, the championship is being hosted at the Classic at Madden’s in Brainerd. A lot of local faces were playing, including Bemidji State’s Cullen Ryan, Brainerd alum Dawson Ringler, current Brainerd Warrior Jack Hagberg, and former Staples-Motley Cardinal Carter White.

Round One Leaderboard:

T1. Mason Roloff: -2

T1. Jacques Wilson: -2

T1. Chas Larson: -2

T4. Hank Sogge: -1

T4. Sam Udovich: -1

Of note in the top five is Hank Sogge, who is a Madden’s employee and first alternate. In just his first state amateur tournament, he’s sitting one back of the lead after day one.