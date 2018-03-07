120 Participate In 28th Annual Sertoma Sunrise Lift-a-thon
The Brainerd High School weight room was packed with lifters the past two days for the 28th Annual Sertoma Sunrise Club’s Lift-a-thon, an event that raises money for charitable causes in the Brainerd area.
120 students participated in this year’s edition of the lift-a-thon, including Ellen Hickman, a scholarship winner of the past two lift-a-thons. She says weight lifting has helped her grow as person, both physically and mentally.
The lift-a-thon also gives students a chance to shatter lifting records, whether a school record or their own record.
But at the heart of the event, it’s about getting students interested in volunteerism, and helping others in need.
In years past, the event has raised over $10,000 for local causes in the Brainerd area.
