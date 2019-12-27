12-Year-Old Millerville Boy Who Was Injured In A Grain Silo Accident Dies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 12-year-old Millerville boy who was injured in a grain silo accident that killed his father and uncle last weekend has died.

Alex Bosel’s death was reported in a journal entry on his Caring Bridge page by Amy Revering on Thursday evening.

The Caring Bridge post said “We have witnessed so much good from this tragedy. The prayer vigils, help on the farms, meals from PKU families, outpouring of prayers from far and wide for a Christmas miracle… It is with broken hearts that we realize that God’s will is not the same as our wishes.”

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Alex’s father, 47 -year-old Curt Bosel of 11737 Gravel Pit Road NW, and his uncle 49-year-old Steve Bosel of rural Millerville died after being overcome by fumes in a grain silo in a Western Minnesota farm in Millerville.

Alex had been hospitalized at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital with critical injuries since Saturday.

The Caring Bridge post said, “Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open.”

The page also states that Alex’s organs will be donated, “As others wait for a miracle, Alex’s heart of gold would want them to receive it. Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others. His giving legacy will live on.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today