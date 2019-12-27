Lakeland PBS

12-Year-Old Millerville Boy Who Was Injured In A Grain Silo Accident Dies

Malaak KhattabDec. 27 2019

A 12-year-old Millerville boy who was injured in a grain silo accident that killed his father and uncle last weekend has died.

 Caring Bridge

Alex Bosel’s death was reported in a journal entry on his Caring Bridge page by Amy Revering on Thursday evening.

The Caring Bridge post said “We have witnessed so much good from this tragedy. The prayer vigils, help on the farms, meals from PKU families, outpouring of prayers from far and wide for a Christmas miracle… It is with broken hearts that we realize that God’s will is not the same as our wishes.”

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Alex’s father, 47 -year-old Curt Bosel of 11737 Gravel Pit Road NW, and his uncle 49-year-old Steve Bosel of rural Millerville died  after being overcome by fumes in a grain silo in a Western Minnesota farm in Millerville.

Alex had been hospitalized at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital with critical injuries since Saturday.

The Caring Bridge post said, “Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open.”

The page also states that Alex’s organs will be donated, “As others wait for a miracle, Alex’s heart of gold would want them to receive it. Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others. His giving legacy will live on.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Two Brothers Dead Following Farm Accident on Western MN Farm

One Man Arrested And One Man Dead Due To A Fatal Overdose

Man Found Dead In Cable Lake Near Mentor

Women Arrested For Driving Intoxicated Charged With Two Counts Of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

Latest Stories

Fosston Woman Dead In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Mahnomen on Christmas Day

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Motorists Should Plan Ahead For Weekend Snowstorm

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Crow Wing County Highway Dept. Balancing Needs of Road Safety and the Environment

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Kids Have Fun While Learning Sign Language in Baxter

Posted on Dec. 27 2019

Consumers Take Advantage of Post-Holiday Shopping

Posted on Dec. 26 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.