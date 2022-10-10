12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Hunting Accident Near Motley

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.

Deputies and first responders administered first aid before bringing the boy out of the wooded area to a nearby road, where EMS personnel could further treat him. Live-saving measures were administered before the boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities area hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that an initial investigation determined the incident to be the result of a hunting accident. A further investigation is underway.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today