12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Hunting Accident Near Motley

Lakeland News — Oct. 10 2022

A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley.

According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.

Deputies and first responders administered first aid before bringing the boy out of the wooded area to a nearby road, where EMS personnel could further treat him. Live-saving measures were administered before the boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities area hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that an initial investigation determined the incident to be the result of a hunting accident. A further investigation is underway.

