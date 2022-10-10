12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Hunting Accident Near Motley
A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley.
According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.
Deputies and first responders administered first aid before bringing the boy out of the wooded area to a nearby road, where EMS personnel could further treat him. Live-saving measures were administered before the boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities area hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that an initial investigation determined the incident to be the result of a hunting accident. A further investigation is underway.
